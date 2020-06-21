Key Biscayne needs a BLM protest

This letter is in responding to the June 11 letter entitled “BLM demonstration not needed on Key Biscayne”

Framing the Black Lives Matter movement as a protest against police brutality misses the point entirely: BLM is about highlighting systemic inequity and injustice that Black Americans have experienced since before we even became a country. Police brutality is merely a symptom of these inequalities.

Mr. Noboa says this issue does not apply to the Key Biscayne community, and perhaps he’s right (albeit for the wrong reasons). The latest census estimate for Key Biscayne puts the Black population of the island at 0.0 percent. This despite our village being the closest community to Virginia Key Beach, infamously segregated during Miami's Jim Crow years. If our fellow citizens are calling out the economic, social and political injustice Black Americans face every day (in 2020!), I can think of no better place to demonstrate than a town whose demographics highlight this disparity in stark relief.

I applaud those who stood at the village entrance and demonstrated. Injustice anywhere is injustice everywhere. And it's a free country.

Sebastian Gregg