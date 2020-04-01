As the number of COVID19 cases in Miami-Dade rose to 2,416, Key Biscayne now has 22 residents who have tested positive for the virus.

There are 7 COVID19 related deaths in the County. That includes a 49-year-old male Dade resident who passed away today due to coronavirus complications.

In his daily video message to residents, Village Mayor Michael Davey said “Today we began testing our most at risk citizens” adding that the matter of opening a testing site on the island, and “what that could look like” and how the results would be handled will be discussed at a special COVID19 Emergency Council meeting Thursday, April 2 at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, the Village announced the launch of a COVID-19 Testing Pilot Program in partnership with the Key Biscayne Community Foundation. Under the KBCF / Village program, six tests per day would be administered and could increase “contingent on feasibility and sustainability.“

Testing is by appointment only. A KB COVID Hotline - 305-365-8910 - has been set up for residents 65 years-old and older experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

The tests will be administered by a KB Fire Rescue mobile unit and the tests will be conducted at the residences.

The number of cases in Florida State climbed to 7,773 as over 800 new cases were reported during the day.

Governor Ron DeSantis officially signed Executive Order 20-91, ordering a statewide stay-at-home order. The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. April 3. The restrictions used by the Governor mirror those put in place by Miami-Dade County last week.

Tuesday, County Mayor Gimenez amended the list of “essential businesses” which could remain open, ordering adult daycare centers closed by the weekend. In a statement, Gimenez said “This order is part of our ongoing measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19 among our most fragile residents”