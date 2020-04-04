The Florida Heath Department this morning reported 4 new COVID19 cases in Key Biscayne. There are now with 39 confirmed cases on the island.

This while the KB Police Department continued turning back cyclists from entering the island, but also amidst anecdotal reports of residents ignoring the Safer at Home orders from the County and Village and not practicing social distancing while out.

Below are the top 15 Dade municipalities, number of reported cases and estimated population for each. Also included is New York City, which this morning reported over 57,000 cases.

The State of Florida now has over 11,000 positive COVID19 cases (11,111). Miami-Dade County reports 3,667 cases and 30 deaths, 236 hospitalized. 33% of the cases in Florida are in Dade.

Broward reported 1,792 cases and 31 deaths. Palm Beach has 908 positive tests and 24 deaths.

The South Florida Tri-County area has 85 or 44% of the number of COVID19-related deaths in the state, which overnight reported a total of 191 deaths.