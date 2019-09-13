The Key Biscayne Piano Festival is now projecting Key Biscayne as a musical community at an international level. An article the American Airlines magazine, NEXOS, features the festival as a miracle made by a committed community and sponsors.

“This is a legacy for the future of our island. And can project our Key worldwide as the Key of the culture and music,” said Amarylli Fridegotto, the Festival’s founder and director. “People will come to visit or to invest here not only for the beauty of the beaches, and the special atmosphere, but also for the cultural proposals.”

Fridegotto added that the Festival needs the community’s support. “(The) Village of Key Biscayne government, Key Biscayne Community Foundation, residents, stores, hotels, companies... It takes a Village to build a Festival"

The inaugural 2018/2019 Festival season has ended, and Fridegotto said it was a great success. More than 2,000 people, including children, attended the eight concerts presented.

As organizers gear up for the second season, from October through May of 2020, they anticipate even stronger turnout and success. Artists are confirmed for 10 concerts: 7 classical concerts, performed in collaboration with the Miami International Piano Festival, as well as Piano Pop concert, a Piano Jazz concert, and a fundraiser event. Announced artists include Pietro De Maria, Micah McLaurin and soprano Eglise Gutierrez, Jorge Luis Prats, Misha Dacic, Ilya Itin and Kemal Gekic.

During these concert events, artists from other disciplines will also be on display. There will be painters, sculptors, photographers, writers and dancers. Each of these artists is a resident of Key Biscayne resident or the Sister City of Liberty City.

For more information, contact the Festival at (305) 361-2770 or visit their website