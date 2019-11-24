The mastery of Italian pianist Pietro De Maria offered a brilliant opening to the second season of The Key Biscayne International Piano Festival last Friday.

De Maria, considered a poet of sound and a piano magician, offered a captivating performance for the packed auditorium at the Crossbridge Church. Attendees included local dignitaries and the Italian Consulate General from Miami.

In his opening remarks, Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey congratulated the organizers saying these types of events valuable in that they enhance the island’s culture.

Amarylli Fridegotto, founder and director of the festival, stressed that the festival is open to other arts, which will be combined with the presentations of the visiting pianists.

“We want to use the piano festival as a platform to present world renowned artists -- as we did in 2018, when we introduced a Peruvian painter, a Brazilian photographer, and tango dancers along with piano concerts,” said Fridegotto, who runs the Piano Academy in Key Biscayne. “Additionally, we are looking to increase collaboration with our sister city, Liberty City, to do some concerts with their artists. It could be a rap artist or another genre.

“It's about bringing together different art forms,” he added. “Making different artists shine around the guest musician.”

Fridegotto said the piano festival was born to provide access to the artform for area students and more. “When Key Biscayne hosted the Miami Open tennis tournament, attendees “could go to see Federer, Nadal … These artists that come are at the same level as the tennis players, but on the piano. It's very difficult for parents to take (their children) to a concert, so I thought, ‘Why don’t we bring the pianists here?’ ”

From now until May 2020, the festival will present monthly performances from world-class pianists. The next shows include seven solos and two duets with artists from Cuba, Spain, Serbia, Russia, Croatia, Venezuela and the US.

For more information click here.

The Key Biscayne Piano Festival's next performance is December 13 at 6:30 p.m. For more information on the artists performing, click here.