Where is the best place to live in Florida? Key Biscayne, of course!

Key Biscayne ranks as the best city to live in Florida for the second year in a row. according to the HomeSnacks website.

After researching US Census and FBI crime data for 207 Florida cities, HomeSnacks ranked Key Biscayne as #1 on a list as the best places to live in Florida.

“Surprised? We are not” stated the site in presenting their findings. “Who wouldn't want to live on a beautiful mini-island surrounded by the ocean? And so close to Miami.”

HomeSnacks, which analyzes data for quality of life throughout the US, said Key Biscayne is blessed with a low crime rate -- the fifth safest Florida city evaluated -- and a population that has an average income of $133,958 a year. Average home prices come in at more than $1,218,200.

“What else could you possibly want if you're someone who likes the good things in life?” ask the editors at HomeSnacks.

