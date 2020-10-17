Versión en español

Young singer-songwriter Giselle Torres, who grew up in Key Biscayne and whose family still resides, has taken another step in her burgeoning singer-songwriter career with the release this week of her new song, “End of the World” (Fin del Mundo).

Daughter of the renowned director of Broadway Musical Theater Angelica Torres, Giselle is an artist whose fame has resulted in 2.3 million followers on her YouTube channel. Her new single is a pop song with touches of reggae that talks about courage in times where everything is uncertain.

What if it was the end of the world ... Would you dare to be with me?

“Fin del Mundo,” which Giselle composed under the musical production of José Alejandro Sánchez (“Macau”) and Nico González, was inspired by the uniqueness of 2020, in which a large part of humanity has felt ad portas to the end of the world. Although circumstances have put us in complicated situations, they have also taught us to seize the moment, to be with the people we love, and to let them know how we feel in the face of these uncertain times.

As with the song, its video was also released on Friday on Vevo. The piece stars Giselle and was produced and directed by Henry Lipatov, with director of photography Artur Gubin. Lipatov and Gubin have overseen videos by artists such as Jennifer López, Reuben, Kelly Clarkson and Chris Brown, among others.

Giselle began to compose her own songs at age 13, and she was invited to sing for Pope Francis in Mexico. To date, she has composed 37 original songs, including one from the TV series “Five @ 305,” one in the movie “Intern in Chief,” and three others that will be part of the Amazon movie “Princess Cut 3,” which will be released in 2021.

