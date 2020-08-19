Augusto Granados has joined the executive team of the Key Biscayne Soccer Club board as VP of Soccer Operations.

Marcelo Radice, club president, said Augusto will help establish, supervise and implement a new club game model, which will include a club-wide soccer development program, as well as the club’s strategic vision.

An immediate club priority will require Granados to take a more hands-on role in the growth of the club’s girls’ program.

“Augusto was instrumental in getting our club accepted into US Club Soccer’s prestigious Florida Club League, which runs the ECNL Regional League, League One (formerly NPL), and League Two (formerly FPL),” said Radice.

Asked about his vision for the club, Granados said the club has a dual mandate. “First, to provide an opportunity for every kid on the key to be able to play and fall in love with this beautiful game, no matter their skill level. The second, is to provide a pathway for some of our kids to be able to showcase their skills and drive so they can earn a college scholarship.

Granados was recently appointed as one of five Director in Florida Club League’s statewide Board of Directors. He also serves on its Protest, Discipline & Ethics Committee. “His appointment to the FCL Board of Directors provides us a great opportunity and really puts our club on the map at a state-wide level,” said Radice.

For additional information, contact Marcelo Radice at mradice@kbsoccer.com, or (305) 608-6046