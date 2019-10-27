A Blue Wave crashed over the West Pines 2019 Kick Off

The Annual West Pines Kickoff Classic Tournament has become one of the most competitive tournaments in South Florida, bringing together a variety of teams from Region III and beyond.

Key Biscayne Soccer Club

Congratulations to all of the Key Biscayne Soccer Club, which participated. The soccer season is just getting started and there is a lot more action ahead. Thank you coaches, parents and players. Keep up the hard work!

Three Key Biscayne teams won Championships in their respective divisions. They were:

  • U19 Elite, coached by Marco Cortez
Coach Marco Cortez - U9 Elite Champions - KB Soccer.

U19 ELITE - CHAMPIONS

Showcase Division

Coach Marco Cortez

(L-R) Camilo Ortiz, Ethan Segocio, Manuel Nunez, Tomas Cremaschi, Franco Grottola, Mateo Munizaga, Ignacio Jimenez-Vega, Vincent Tennant, Santiago Sabella, Fran Uriburu, Segundo Cremaschi, Ignacio Carnevali, Enrique Nino, Ludovico Francillon, Peter Kellogg, Justo Olivero, Mateo Spencer, Sebastian Mateu

(not pictured Tommy Acosta, Jhensel Garcia)
  • U17 Elite, coached bv Hernan Acosta
Coach Hernan Acosta - KB Soccer U17 Elite Champs

U17 ELITE - CHAMPIONS

Showcase Division

Coach Hernan Acosta

Eduardo Franceschi, Jasper Broad, Gabriel Almeida Fortuna de Oliveira , Arsenio DiDonna, Jose Keller-Sarmiento, Carlos Perez, Marcelo Locurcio, Jorge Jimenez, Pablo Jimenez, Cristian Villagra, Jasper Broad-GK, Nico Podolla, Hermes Pou, Juan Himiob, Matias Alvarez, Enrique Castillo, Ivan Marzal
  • U12 Elite, coached by Wilmer Salgado
Coach Wilmer Salgado - U12 Elite - KB Soccer Club

U12 ELITE - CHAMPIONS - Division 1

Coach Wilmer Salgado

(L-R) George Mavris, Marco Simion, Gonzalo Garcia, Daniel Cordovez, Guilherme Junqueira, Julen Goris, Manuel Muela, (front) Fausto Moresco, Toribio Miguel, Maximo Armando, Jaime Uriburu, Jesus Amaya, Oscar Chacon

Another five KB Soccer Club squads were finalists in their divisions.. They were:

  • U10 UNITED, coached by Juanca Rodriguez
Coach Juanca Rodriguez - U10 Finalist

U10 UNITED - FINALISTS - Classic Division

Coach Juanca Rodriguez

Arthur Vieira, Maximiliano Silva, Martin Cordoba,  Michael Waicman, Juan Diego Rios Chamorro, Coach, Pablo Lopez, Felix Pimentel,  Alejandro Alonso, Jorge Andres Ortega
  • U17 PREMIER, coached by Hernan Acosta
KB Soccer 5 U17 Premier Finalists Coach Hernan Acosta.JPG

U17 PREMIER - FINALISTS - Classic Division

Coach Hernan Acosta

Gabriel Arana, Cris Uriburu, Daniel Olavarria, Eiden Ascanio, Gaston Botto, Tomas Casserly, Lucas Cavalieri, Sebastian Galofre, Alejo Pissoni, Francisco Aramburu, Carlo Polita, Carlos Morales, Federico Albornoz
  • U12 PREMIER, coached by Daniel Medina
Coach Daniel Medina - U12 Premier Finalists - KB Soccer 6

U12 PREMIER - FINALISTS - Classic Division

Coach Daniel Medina

Gianluca Sanchez, Pablo Alcaraz, Lucas Partidas, Leonardo De Gennaro, Maximo Chavarro, Fernando Rebollo, Santiago Alvarez, (front) Pablo Daboin, Franco Civetta, Agustin Castagna, Paul Winston, Lucas Turletti, Andres Rodriguez, Diego Rodriguez
  • U13 ELITE, coached by Jimmy Asprilla
Coach Jimmy Asprilla - KB Soccer 7 U13 Elite Finalist

U13 ELITE - FINALISTS - Division 1

Coach Jimmy Asprilla

(alpha order) Fernando Alonos, Martin Avila, Nicolas Besler, Santiago Cremaschi, Patricio de Lope, Emiliano Mercenari, Eduardo Michelsen, Agustin Mrongowius, Diego Norena, Lorenzo Rojas, Cristobal Tedin, Mateo Turletti, Patricio Ureta, Federico Verswyvel, Alexander von Simson
  • U9 SELECT, coach by Enrique Garcia
Coach Enrique Garcia - U9 Select Finalists - KB Soccer

U9 SELECT- FINALISTS - Classic Division

Coach Enrique Garcia

(alpha order) Roger Abdo, Sebastian Camacho, Nicolas Coto, Federico Gonzalez, Fernando Gonzalez-Tello, Pablo Hoyos, Victor Montero, Jose Rodriguez, Nicolas Sugden, Benjamin Valls, Manuel Yarur, Nicolas Yarur

Congratulations to all the champions, finalists and participating teams, players and their parents.

For mote information on the Key Biscayne Soccer Club program, click here.

