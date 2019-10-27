A Blue Wave crashed over the West Pines 2019 Kick Off

The Annual West Pines Kickoff Classic Tournament has become one of the most competitive tournaments in South Florida, bringing together a variety of teams from Region III and beyond.

Congratulations to all of the Key Biscayne Soccer Club, which participated. The soccer season is just getting started and there is a lot more action ahead. Thank you coaches, parents and players. Keep up the hard work!

Three Key Biscayne teams won Championships in their respective divisions. They were:

U19 Elite, coached by Marco Cortez

U17 Elite, coached bv Hernan Acosta

U12 Elite, coached by Wilmer Salgado

Another five KB Soccer Club squads were finalists in their divisions.. They were:

U10 UNITED, coached by Juanca Rodriguez

U17 PREMIER, coached by Hernan Acosta

U12 PREMIER, coached by Daniel Medina

U13 ELITE, coached by Jimmy Asprilla

U9 SELECT, coach by Enrique Garcia

Congratulations to all the champions, finalists and participating teams, players and their parents.

For mote information on the Key Biscayne Soccer Club program, click here.