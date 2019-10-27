(alpha order) Fernando Alonos, Martin Avila, Nicolas Besler, Santiago Cremaschi, Patricio de Lope, Emiliano Mercenari, Eduardo Michelsen, Agustin Mrongowius, Diego Norena, Lorenzo Rojas, Cristobal Tedin, Mateo Turletti, Patricio Ureta, Federico Verswyvel, Alexander von Simson
Gabriel Arana, Cris Uriburu, Daniel Olavarria, Eiden Ascanio, Gaston Botto, Tomas Casserly, Lucas Cavalieri, Sebastian Galofre, Alejo Pissoni, Francisco Aramburu, Carlo Polita, Carlos Morales, Federico Albornoz
Gianluca Sanchez, Pablo Alcaraz, Lucas Partidas, Leonardo De Gennaro, Maximo Chavarro, Fernando Rebollo, Santiago Alvarez, (front) Pablo Daboin, Franco Civetta, Agustin Castagna, Paul Winston, Lucas Turletti, Andres Rodriguez, Diego Rodriguez
(L-R) George Mavris, Marco Simion, Gonzalo Garcia, Daniel Cordovez, Guilherme Junqueira, Julen Goris, Manuel Muela, (front) Fausto Moresco, Toribio Miguel, Maximo Armando, Jaime Uriburu, Jesus Amaya, Oscar Chacon
(alpha order) Roger Abdo, Sebastian Camacho, Nicolas Coto, Federico Gonzalez, Fernando Gonzalez-Tello, Pablo Hoyos, Victor Montero, Jose Rodriguez, Nicolas Sugden, Benjamin Valls, Manuel Yarur, Nicolas Yarur
(L-R) Camilo Ortiz, Ethan Segocio, Manuel Nunez, Tomas Cremaschi, Franco Grottola, Mateo Munizaga, Ignacio Jimenez-Vega, Vincent Tennant, Santiago Sabella, Fran Uriburu, Segundo Cremaschi, Ignacio Carnevali, Enrique Nino, Ludovico Francillon, Peter Kellogg, Justo Olivero, Mateo Spencer, Sebastian Mateu
A Blue Wave crashed over the West Pines 2019 Kick Off
The Annual West Pines Kickoff Classic Tournament has become one of the most competitive tournaments in South Florida, bringing together a variety of teams from Region III and beyond.
Congratulations to all of the Key Biscayne Soccer Club, which participated. The soccer season is just getting started and there is a lot more action ahead. Thank you coaches, parents and players. Keep up the hard work!
Three Key Biscayne teams won Championships in their respective divisions. They were:
U19 Elite, coached by Marco Cortez
U17 Elite, coached bv Hernan Acosta
U12 Elite, coached by Wilmer Salgado
Another five KB Soccer Club squads were finalists in their divisions.. They were:
U10 UNITED, coached by Juanca Rodriguez
U17 PREMIER, coached by Hernan Acosta
U12 PREMIER, coached by Daniel Medina
U13 ELITE, coached by Jimmy Asprilla
U13 ELITE - FINALISTS - Division 1
Coach Jimmy Asprilla
U9 SELECT, coach by Enrique Garcia
Congratulations to all the champions, finalists and participating teams, players and their parents.
For mote information on the Key Biscayne Soccer Club program, click here.