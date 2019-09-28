The Key Biscayne Woman’s Club members have been busy discussing plans for a variety of fundraising events for the coming season, October to June.

The first fundraising event will take place at the Ritz Carlton Hotel at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, a Welcome Back Breakfast and Buffet. Reservations are essential so email keybiscaynewomansclub@gmail.com for information.

In addition to the regular monthly club meetings, other fundraisers will include a Bake Sale on December 7, an evening Bunko Game on February 22 and a Bazaar to be held on a date yet to be determined.

Sales of the always popular pecans from Georgia will start in October/November. Stay tuned for details.

All are welcome to apply for club membership. For details, email keybiscaynewomansclub@gmail.com.

The Key Biscayne Woman’s Club was started in 1952 and is committed to improving lives, helping the community, and providing financial assistance through scholarships to local students.