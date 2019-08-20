Key Biscayner to play Maria in "West Side Story."

Local theater director and proud mom shares good news from LA

I am in Los Angeles with my daughter Giselle Torres, who grew up in Key Biscayne and I wanted to share exciting news with her hometown and fellow Key Biscayners.

She has been working here in the past year. I am with her, and supporting her. At the same time my theater company continues running in Key Biscayne.

Giselle just turned 17 years old and has been working in several films and TV series in LA. Two months ago she auditioned for the lead role in "West Side Story" at 5-Star Theatricals. This company is the regional resident company at Thousand Oaks Civic Center (1800 seats/Kavli Theater) and she landed the role of "Maria!”

She is the youngest of the adult cast and she is sharing the stage with professional actors from NY and LA. This production is Broadway caliber with directors and a very well-known production team from Broadway.

---Angelica Torres, Director of Broadway Musical Theatre at the KB Community Center

Editor’s Note: Congratulations to Giselle Torres and thank you to Mom Angelica Torres for sharing the great news with IN and the Key Biscayne community. We wish her continued successes in La La Land.