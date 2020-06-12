Key Biscayners’ input needed on a critical state septic-to-sewer survey

State researchers need to hear the thoughts of about a dozen Key Biscayne residents on septic-to-sewer conversions to help create a statewide survey that will better inform the public on the benefits of the conversions -- an increasingly important need due to sea level rise.

The University of Florida recently notified the Key Biscayne Community Foundation that it is conducting a study after being identified as a septic conversion community, along with El Portal by Miami-Dade County Water and Sewer.

The 15-minute surveys examine the perceptions, barriers and benefits of septic to sewer conversions. A virtual “focus group” was held Thursday to kick off the initiative. Other counties designated for regional focus groups include Brevard and Martin counties, which already have gone through the interview process, said Lisa Krimsky, Water Resources Regional Specialized Agent University of Florida/IFAS Extension.

“We’re at the start in Miami-Dade County. We need them to help us decide on the elements to be included in the survey. We try to use science to provide information to the public for the decision-making process,’’ she said.

The final report from the regional study is expected in late summer, she said.

To participate in the study or if you have any questions contact Lisa Krimsky at lkrimsky@ufl.edu or 301-351-5747.