The holidays are almost here and there are a lot of holiday-themed activities around Miami to satisfy just about every child and family. Here are 12 family activities we recommend this weekend.

Friday, December 13

Hot Cocoa "ELF" Movie Night at the Ritz

6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Celebrate the holiday season by enjoying the movie ELF under the stars in the courtyard, popcorn and a chocolate bar. $25 p/p. In the courtyard. At the Ritz Carton Key Biscayne. 455 Grand Bay Dr. For information and tickets, click here.

Key Biscayne Piano Festival

6.30 p.m. Friday. Second concert of the season; in collaboration with the Miami International Piano Festival, this night features “The magic of Opera Arias” & Piano masterpieces. Performing Eglise Gutierrez, Soprano; Micah McLaurin, Featured Pianist and Carlo Aonzo with Luis Urbina, pianist. Key Biscayne Crossbridge Church, 160 Harbor Drive, KB. Tickets at the door or online by clicking here.

“Mouse King”

7 p.m. Friday, Dec 13, Saturday, Dec 14 and Sunday, Dec 15 at 2 p.m.. This family-friendly holiday musical puts an imaginative twist on the story of “The Nutcracker” - it’s told from the point of view of the mice. Tickets range in price from $25 to $40. The Mandelstam Theater, 8530 SW 57th Ave., Miami. For more information click here.

Saturday, December 14

Winterfest boat Parade

6 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Enjoy the spirit of the holidays by watching a parade of incredibly creativity lit boats. Admission is free. Hosted by Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park and sponsored by KBCF. At No Name Harbor inside Bill Baggs State Park. 1200 Crandon Blvd, KB. Event is free. For more information, click here.

“A Christmas Carol, the Musical,” / Special sensory-friendly performance.

11 a.m. Saturday. This timeless tale follows Tiny Tim and the entire Cratchit family, as they join three unearthly spirits in trying to convince Ebenezer Scrooge to change his “Bah-Humbug” ways. “All Kids Included” sensory-friendly performance. Tickets are $25. Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre, 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables. For more information, call 305-444-9293 or click here.

The Coral Express at McBride Plaza

2 p.m. Saturday. FREE event. A full day of Holiday fun at McBride Plaza, 150 Miracle Mile. Fun holiday activities for the entire family. From arts and crafts to ugly sweater contests, plus tasty treats, free trolley rides, and the holiday classic ELF, this event is one you won't want to miss! For more information, click here.

The full schedule below.

3 p.m. - Magician performance

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Free festive trolley rides throughout Downtown Coral Gables

5 p.m. - Storytime with Mrs. Claus

6 p.m. - Ugly sweater contest - all ages welcome!

7 p.m. - Holiday caroling

8 to 10 p.m. - Screening of the classic holiday film, Elf. Bring your cozy holiday blanket for the film and enjoy the holiday magic!

Tri-Rail’s Winter Wonderland

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Miami Airport Station will be transformed into a holiday wonderland and will feature 20 tons of snow, bounce houses, face painting, cookie decorating, a coloring station, holiday carolers and more. This event is free. Tickets to ride the Tri-Rail for the day will be offered for $5. Tri-Rail’s Miami Airport Station, 3861 NW 21st St., Miami. For more information, call 1-800-TRI-RAIL (874-7225) or click here.

Winter Gala Concert

1 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Three programs. Greater Miami Youth Symphony and renowned pianist Meng-Chieh Liu perform an all-Tchaikovsky program including “Piano Concerto no. 1”, “Nutcracker Suite” and “1812 Overture.” University of Miami, Gusman Concert Hall, 1314 Miller Drive, Coral Gables. For more information, call 305-667-4069 or for tickets click here. The entire day’s schedule below.

1:00 PM Young Mozarts, String Orchestra, Concert Orchestra

3:00 PM Varsity Jazz Band,Young Sousas, Concert Band, Junior Jazz Band

7:00 PM Symphony Orchestra All-Tchaikovsky program with pianist Meng-Chieg Liu performing the famous Piano Concerto #1, plus orchestral works Nutcracker Suite and 1812 Overture.

Storytime with Santa at the Deering Estate

10 a.m. to noon. Saturday. Enjoy a story with Santa’s elves throughout the historic houses. Santa will be available for photos (additional fee) inside the Great Hall. The event is included in the admission price which is $7 for children (ages 4-14) and $15 for adults. 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Miami. For more information call 305-235-1668 or click here.

Sunday, December 15

Free Overtown Holiday Spectacular concert

4 p.m. Sunday. Holiday music will take over at Overtown’s historic St. Agnes Episcopal Church. It will be an afternoon filled with musical performances and followed by a reception, presented by the Community Arts Program after-school Conservatory for the Arts. Performers will include the Young Musicians’ String Consorts, the Jazz Prep Band, Chamber Ensemble and the All-Star Jazz Ensemble. The Historic St. Agnes’ Episcopal Church, 1750 NW Third Ave., Miami. For more information, call 305-448-7421, ext. 120 or click here.

Hanukkah Celebration at Miami Children’s Museum, Dec. 15.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Celebrate Hanukkah with eight days rolled into one. Start the day off with a special story time, holiday craft, and tasty marshmallow dreidels. Then, join the Musical Maggid at 12:30 p.m. for a special interactive music session. Learn how to play the dreidel game and make Hanukkah-themed gift-wrapping paper in our Art Studio. Tickets are $15 for Florida residents and $20 for all others. 980 MacArthur Causeway, Miami. For more information, call 305-373-5437 or visit the Museum’s events page by clicking here.

Junior Orange Bowl Parade

5 p.m. Sunday. The founding event of the Junior Orange Bowl International Youth Festival! Thousands of children and young people take to the streets of Downtown Coral Gables in this celebration of active youth and community! The Junior Orange Bowl Parade is a 71-year tradition in South Florida created especially for the kids — and perfect for families. Featuring an arrangement of marching bands, colorful floats, community groups and creative parade units, this Junior Orange Bowl Parade is a dazzling spectacle that is not to be missed and certainly won’t be forgotten. Parade Route: The Parade begins by heading south from Alhambra Circle and Ponce de Leon Boulevard, turns east on Miracle Mile, and finishes in front of the Coral Gables City Hall. For more information, click here.

Note: Before heading out to an event, we suggest calling or visiting the event website listed to verify information. Event info is subject to change without notice by the venue or organizer.

Have an event or know about an event around the island you would like to feature? A new course, happy hour, Art gallery showcase, outdoors activity or new opening? Help us spread the word… Send your event information to karina@islandernews.com – Subject line of email should read: Calendar submission