Still making weekend plans with the kids? Here are a dozen suggestions for a great family weekend.

Friday October 4

Friday Night FREE Drum Jam

7 to 9 p.m. Friday. Everyone is invited to try out the instruments, learn from one another, and just jam out! Channel the inner musician you’ve always wanted to be during the free Friday Night Drum Jam at the South Florida Center for Percussive Arts, The SFCPA is a Knight Arts Challenge winning, non-profit organization dedicated to creating new and enhancing existing opportunities to study, perform, and enjoy music through percussion, making music accessible to our community. Located at 12770 SW 125 Ave.in South Dade. For more information call 786.478.6899 or email info@thesfcpa.org. Visit SFCFA online, click here.

Laser Fridays at Patricia and Phillip Frost Museum of Science

7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday. Get ready to rock under the Frost Planetariums 67-foot dome on the first and third Friday. From Pink Floyd to Daft Punk, and from Beyonce to the Beatles, we’re fusing music from some of the greatest artists of our time with old-school laser light visuals—all under the Planetarium’s 67-foot dome. Music changes with each show. Check schedule for line-up. By visiting the museum online. Patricia and Phillip Frost Museum of Science 1101 Biscayne Blvd.

Upcoming days for this event,

Friday, November 01, 2019 7:00 pm - 1:00 am Friday, December 06, 2019 7:00 pm - 1:00 am Friday, January 03, 2020 7:00 pm - 1:00 am Friday, February 07, 2020 7:00 pm - 1:00 am Saturday, October 5

Saturday October 5

Clean This Beach Up Miami Beach Clean-Up, partners with The South Florida Seafood Festival

9 a.m. to Noon. Saturday. The mission at Clean This Beach Up Miami is to inspire people and create awareness. Who doesn't want to help our beautiful beaches and oceans? You don't want to miss this clean-up because upon arrival of Beach Clean-Up, ALL volunteers will receive FREE GA Tickets to The South Florida Seafood Festival on October 19-20. Crandon Park South Entrance 6747 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne. To volunteer or more information, please click here.

FASHION DESIGN & SEWING WORKSHOPS

9.30 to 11.30 a.m. Saturday. Back to Basics helps children develop their own sense of style by teaching the basics of sewing by hand and with a sewing machine. Students will learn how to design their own clothing and cut fabrics to produce their own unique pieces. Instructors provide children the ability to be self-sufficient, creative and confident, guiding them through their own individual creative process. All materials and take-home projects are included in workshop fee. Arts & Craft room. This activity has a cost. For more information, contact Monica Garcia Granados at 305-989-1869 or MGarciaGranados@yahoo.com

Furry Tales at Key Biscayne Public Library

10:30 a.m. to Noon. Saturday. Read your favorite story aloud to a certified therapy dog! Reading to a therapy dog helps improve literacy skills and boost confidence. You may bring your own book or choose one from the library collection. Key Biscayne library, 299 Crandon Blvd. For more information contact, 305-361-6134

ZooRun5K & Zoo Kids Dash

7.30 to 9.30 a.m. Saturday. Join us for the 7th annual ZooRun5K & Zoo Kids Dash benefiting West Kendall Baptist Hospital and the Zoo Miami Foundation - Come for a race, stay for a zoo adventure! Event proceeds will go towards improving community and environmental health. Show your WILD side- animal costumes are encouraged! Online Registration will end at 11:59 p.m. EST on October 4, 2019.

Fire plane & The Home Depot

9 a.m. to Noon. Saturday. Save the day during Fire & Safety Month and let your imagination soar as you build a fire plane. With a little help, you can learn to use a screwdriver to connect everything you’ll need to become airborne. You’ll be able to attach the wings, landing gear, adjust the tail fin, decorate the propellers with stickers and be ready to fly. All kids get to keep their craft, receive a FREE certificate of achievement, a Workshop Apron and a commemorative pin while supplies last. The Home Depot Coconut Grove store, 2999 Sw 32nd Avenue Miami. RSVP online,

Zun Zun children’s festival

2 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Free. FUNDarte’s 2018-19 season kicks off with their International Festival of The Arts for Youth and Children, Zunzún Children’s Festival. The free event is part of the Fun Arts for the Family Series at Miami-Dade County Auditorium. The Zunzún Children’s Fest provides top quality cultural programming for families and young audiences in Miami by an array of talented visiting and local artists, creating unforgettable opportunities to experience, appreciate, and learn about Latin America and the Caribbean. For information call 305-547-5414. The Miami Dade County Auditorium is located at 2901 W Flagler St, Miami,

Luminosa Miami Chinese Lantern Festival

5 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Luminosa is the 2019 Chinese Lantern Festival opens this Saturday, October 5, 2019. This is guaranteed to be the most extraordinary LED exhibition in Miami. South Florida has a big suprise this year, teaming up with Jungle Island & Zigong Lantern Group, the industry leader, and world-renowned Chinese Lantern Festival group. The event goes through January 8, 2020. Jungle Island 1111 Parrot Jungle Trl, Miami. Visit here for tickets and information or call (305) 400-7000.

Sunday, October 6

Healthy Kids Running Series Key Biscayne- Fall Season

4.30 p.m. Sunday. Sign up early because the series registration will be limited. The $35 series registration includes ALL 5 races, dry fit shirt, series medal and more! Race Dates (Sundays): October 06th, October 13th, October 27th, November 3rd and November 17th

Distances by grade:

2-3 year old - 50 yard dash

4-5 year old - 75 yard dash

Kindergarten & 1st grade: 1/4 mile

2nd & 3rd grade: 1/2 mile

4th-8th grade: 1 mile

Race Location: Village of Green Park - Key Biscayne. To register online click here

Dog Day Pop-Up!

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. In celebration of #NationalDogDay head out to Kennedy Park in Coconut Grove for some fun in the sun! There will be yummy donuts for BOTH humans and doggies, and selling limited edition #SaltyDonut doggy bandanas and other merch! A portion of our proceeds for the day will be going to Miami Animal Rescue, a non-profit organization and foster network, created to rescue dogs and other animals from euthanasia, emergency situations and abandonment and find them loving foster and/or forever homes. Kennedy park 2400 South Bayshore Drive, Coconut Grove.

Barbie’s 60th Celebration Featuring Athlete Erin Jackson

Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The Barbie “Be Anything” Tour comes to Walmart in Doral to give fans a chance to win $20,000 to make their dreams come true. To celebrate the 60th anniversary, Erin Jackson will be on site at the event from 1 to 3 p.m. to share her story of how she is living her dream. Barbie fans will have the chance to see Barbie’s 60 Years of Careers exhibit, virtual “Be Anything” wall, career role play and dress up. Athlete Erin Jackson, who is a Florida native herself, recalls growing up skating at the local roller rink from as far back as she can remember and recently competed in the 2018 US Olympics. Event occurs at the Doral Walmart located at 9191 W Flagler St., Miami. For more details on the event, click here.

Note: Before heading out to an event, we suggest calling or visiting the event website listed to verify information. Event info is subject to change without notice by the venue or organizer. .

Have an event or know about an event around the island you would like to feature? A new course, happy hour, Art gallery showcase, outdoors activity or new opening? Help us spread the word… Send your event information to karina@islandernews.com – Subject line of email should read: Calendar submission.