KITS Postcard campaign

Postcard campaign hopes that spreading messages of love becomes viral in the village

Remember the joy of receiving a handwritten letter or postcard with a loving message in it? The group KITS (Kindness in the Schools) wants to bring back that feeling.

The “Spread the Love” campaign, launched last week, aims to inspire Key Biscayne residents to spread messages of love, gratitude and kindness to friends, neighbors and loved ones.

About 750 postcards featuring inspiring messages and beautiful artwork by Key Biscayne artist Jimena Gutierrez-Gratteri were handed out at schools, the community center, Winn Dixie and other locations throughout the island. They were even distributed at last week’s Village Council meeting.

The idea behind the initiative is that people who receive a postcard will have their heart touched. Then they will be inspired to write their own message of love, gratitude or kindness for someone else, and the love will spread.

The cards carried six simple messages: Whatever the question, love is the answer. Love is contagious. Dream big, love without limits. Love never fails. Spread love everywhere you go. And, Love is a gift everyone can give.

As part of the campaign’s launch, students, with the help of parent volunteers, wrote these and other messages in chalk throughout the village -- at schools, on the Village Green, and at the community center.

KITS was launched by Ivette Fernandez-Chaustre, Susana Gadala and Laudy Ibarra to spread love and kindness in the island’s schools. These moms hope these simple acts of love remind residents that even the smallest gestures can brighten someone's day.

For more information about the campaign, or to purchase additional postcards, please email kindnessintheschools@gmail.com.