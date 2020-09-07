Labor Day 2020: A day to remember the essential ingredients of a great nation

It is hard to imagine a more timely, important – or poignant -- holiday to celebrate in 2020 than Labor Day, when we honor workers for their contributions to making our country strong, vibrant and confident about the future. We should take time to reflect on the enormity of the challenges we’ve faced, and on how much we have managed to accomplish in the face of adversity – individually and as a country.

Since the Coronavirus exploded on the scene in March 2020, the country has faced incredible loss. For some, it has been months of social isolation. For others, it has been the loss of friends and loved ones to the disease. For millions, the pandemic led to the loss of jobs, businesses, security.

Many have struggled to cope. But we do not wallow. We have shown ourselves to be a resilient people. We continue to battle, and there is much to celebrate for our collective efforts to adapt to an ever-changing health, social and economic climate.

We learned to work remotely. We learned to navigate the morass of government and financial bureaucracy to apply for grants, loans and unemployment. We innovated, experimented with side hustles and “Plan B” careers. And many who are taking the initiative to find ways to reach out to assist those most in need with food programs and more.

In 2020, with an insidious virus raging, we codified a new class of worker -- one that was largely taken for granted in the past: the “essentials.”

On this Labor Day, let’s offer them our thanks. Their “essential” status meant they risked their health to provide critical services for their neighbors and the community.

They are the frontline emergency responders -- such as police, fire, and public works employees – who ensure all of us are safe and receiving vital services like water, electricity and garbage pickup.

They are the health care providers --doctors, nurses and medical technicians – who, by doing their jobs and providing care for the sick, put their own lives at risk of infection. As of mid-August, more than 900 medical professionals in the US have lost their lives in the fight against the virus.

They are the shopkeepers, grocery store clerks and teachers who provide critical services for our community.

Of course, all familial breadwinners are “essential” too. Those lucky to have kept their jobs during this crisis have done yeoman’s work, adapting to the “new normal” of remote work and more restrictive workplace interactions. They do what’s necessary to provide for their families.

Unfortunately, COVID-related challenges to our businesses and workforce have had a deep impact on many. For the week ending Aug. 29, 833,352 Americans filed first-time applications for unemployment insurance. Many more are struggling without unemployment as Congress has stalled on extending benefits.

And we are still months away from a fully vetted vaccines (that are still) in development but likely months away from being sufficiently tested and then deployed.

The idea of a “Labor Day” was spawned in the late 1880s to honor the American labor movement and the contributions of workers in the development of the US. It is a time of family and friends. It marks the official end of summer in most places – the midpoint of hurricane season in Florida. And this year, it also kicks off the stretch run of politicking leading to the November elections.

We should celebrate each aspect of its importance, now more than ever, because it’s through the act of celebration, friendship, lively discourse, and acknowledgement of the workers who are the backbone of the country, that we gain our strength as a nation.

The Covid-Impact.

As of Sunday, there are 559 total cases in the island, and in Miami Dade County, a total of 161,363 people have been infected by the virus, 7,423 hospitalized and 2,655 killed.

In Florida, 646,431 people have been infected, 40,024 have been hospitalized and 11,849 have died. In the US there have been 6,277,947 cases reported and 188,942 deaths.

Worldwide, there have been 24,14,830 cases and 889,364 deaths.