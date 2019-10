The Key Biscayne Women’s Golf Association has been playing at Crandon Golf Course for over 35 years. With 35 members of all levels, the group plays every Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. from early November through the beginning of May. New members are always welcome.

Anyone interested should stop by the Crandon Pro Shop for information.

The lady golfers open their 2019 / 2020 season November 5. The Crandon Park golf club is located at 6700 Crandon Blvd. in Key Biscayne and can be reached at (305) 361-9129.