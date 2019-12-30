Nineteen ladies enjoyed the festive holiday lunch prepared by Wendy Sullivan and Judy Chamberlain at the Crandon Park Golf Course on December 10. The tournament of the day was a team event called a Shamble. The winning team consisted of Cristina Delgado, Nancy Kucera and Bonnie Backes. Second place went to Rita Craft, Bobbie Voglino and Judy Chamberlain.
The ladies golf group meets every Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at Crandon Park Golf Course. Newcomers are always welcome. If interested in joining, call the pro s at (305) 361-9129.