As of this morning, Florida’s Health Department reports 16,364 positive tests for the COVID19 virus across the state and 354-virus-related deaths.

The report shows zip code 33149, Key Biscayne, having 49 confirmed cases of the virus, adding two more overnight.

In their continued effort to flatten-the-curve, the Village has issued an executive order mandating ALL employees and customers of essential businesses wear a mask or some kind of face covering.

The order goes into effect Monday, April 13 at 8 a.m.

Other data from the Health Department’s report:

Miami-Dade County now shows 5,745 positive cases after adding 284 overnight. There are 51 virus-related deaths in the County

Broward now reports 2,454 cases and 66 deaths

Overall, there are over 200 deaths reported in South Florida

In the US, there are now 432,579 cases and 14,830 dead as a result of the coronavirus pandemic

Globally, the number of cases now exceed 1,500,000 and over 89,000 deaths

Wednesday, Governor DeSantis was at the Miami Beach Convention Center announcing that the 1.4 million square foot facility is being retrofitted into a “alternative care facility” to house patients in case the coronavirus pandemic overwhelms the Miami hospital system.

The $22.5 million contract was negotiated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and is expected to be completed by April 27.

Saying “‪We don’t know what a surge may bring, but we have to prepare for that,” DeSantis announced that 184 Florida National Guard medical staff members, including 10 doctors, would care for patients at the facility.

“What you’re seeing is that we’re all doing what we can to be prepared.” added DeSantis