LATEST UPDATE -

FDOH Lifts Swim Advisory

for Beaches Including

Crandon North, Crandon South and Virginia Key

SWIMMING ADVISORY LIFTED

Miami, FL.- Based on satisfactory microbial water quality test results, the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County is lifting the swimming advisory that was issued on August 21, 2019 for the beach sites at:

• Surfside 93rd Street

• North Shore 73rd Street

• Collins Park 21st Street

• South Beach (Collins Avenue and South Pointe Drive)

• Virginia Beach

• Crandon North and Crandon South

If you have any questions, please contact the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County at 305-324-2400.

For more information, please visit the Florida Healthy Beaches Program Website: