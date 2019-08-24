LATEST UPDATE -
FDOH Lifts Swim Advisory
for Beaches Including
Crandon North, Crandon South and Virginia Key
Miami, FL.- Based on satisfactory microbial water quality test results, the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County is lifting the swimming advisory that was issued on August 21, 2019 for the beach sites at:
• Surfside 93rd Street
• North Shore 73rd Street
• Collins Park 21st Street
• South Beach (Collins Avenue and South Pointe Drive)
• Virginia Beach
• Crandon North and Crandon South
If you have any questions, please contact the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County at 305-324-2400.
For more information, please visit the Florida Healthy Beaches Program Website: