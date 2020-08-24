Laura triggers Tropical Storm Warnings for portions of the Florida Keys. Marco downgraded to Tropical Storm

As Tropical Storm Laura continued moving west-northwest at 21 mph as of 5 a.m. Monday, the National Hurricane Center issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the middle and lower Florida Keys, from Craig Key westward to Key West.

This was added to the previously TS Warnings issued for parts of the Cayman Islands and a number of provinces in Cuba, including Camaguey, Villa Clara, and La Habana

Laura is forecasted to move into the Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday morning, then continuing over the central and northwestern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are 65 mph and a gradual strengthening is expected. Laura is forecasted to become a hurricane some time Tuesday.

NOAA said that a Hurricane Watch will likely be required for portions of the U.S. northwest Gulf coast area by this evening.

To read the 5 a.m. advisory, click here.

Now Tropical Storm Marco lost some strength overnight, with sustained winds now at 60 mph and further weakening is expected. Marco is forecast to approach the coast of Louisiana this afternoon, and then turn westward before becoming a tropical depression.

To read the full TS Marco advisory click here.