Eating to Prevent Cancer / The Emerging Science

Happening this Thursday, Sept 26, Key Biscayne Life Enhancement Forum

LECTURE WITH DR. NICK BORJA

Dr. Nick Borja was born in Miami, FL and graduated from medical school at the University of Pennsylvania. He trained in general surgery at Parkland Hospital and completed a postdoctoral fellowship in cancer genetics at the University of Texas Southwestern.

Dr. Borja believes in the importance of prevention for fighting cancer and other chronic diseases. His practice focuses on helping individuals make lifestyle changes to reach their best health. To that end, Dr.Borja offers one-on-one coaching, cooking demonstrations, and nutrition education events for he community.

To learn more about Dr. Borja’s approach, please visit him online.

Reception 6:30 p.m. Thursday, September 265 in the Lighthouse Room at the KB Community Center. Lecture starts promptly at 7 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public. If you have any questions, please email info@keybiscaynecommunityfoundation.org or call 305-361-2770.