Former Miami Dolphin coach Don Shula, who won more games than any NFL coach, including the only perfect season in league history, died Monday morning at his home on Indian Creek, according to the team. He was 90.

“Don Shula was the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years. He brought the winning edge to our franchise and put the Dolphins and the city of Miami in the national sports scene,” the Dolphins said in a statement.

Shula retired after the 1995 season with 347 wins, 173 losses and six ties. The Hall of Famer surpassed George Halas’ then-leading 324 victories in 1993. The New England Patriots' Bill Belichick is third on the list with 273 wins.

The 1972 Dolphins went 17-0, the only perfect season in the NFL. They won the Super Bowl again in 1973. All told, Shula appeared in six Super Bowls.

Shula played in the NFL for seven years with the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Colts and Washington before moving on to coaching. He spent 26 seasons in Miami, where he became an institution of sorts. His name now appears on an expressway, athletic club and steakhouse chain.

Shula retired in January 1996, with Jimmy Johnson replacing him. He remained active in retirement, and in 200 he admitted he missed coaching. "When you do something for 26 years with an organization and have all the memories — some not so great, but mostly great memories — that’s when you miss it,” he said.