Legendary NY Mets pitcher Tom Seaver dies at 75

Former New York Mets pitcher and Hall of Fame Tom Seaver has died at the age of 75. The Hall of Fame announced Wednesday that Seaver died Monday from complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19.

Originally from Pasedena, CA, Seaver spent his final years in Calistoga, California.

Nicknamed Tom Terrific and The Franchise, Seaver was a five-time 20-game winner and the 1967 NL Rookie of the Year.

Seaver's family announced in March 2019 he had been diagnosed with dementia and had retired from public life

“He will always be the heart and soul of the Mets, the standard which all Mets aspire to,” said Mike Piazza, a former Mets catcher, via Tweeter.