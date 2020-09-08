Suicide Prevention Awareness: Let others be heard

We became a statistic that we never asked to be a part of on Oct. 31, 2015 -- that of suicide loss survivor. We became a part of a club we don’t want any of you in, one we wish every day that we didn’t belong to.

This is the hardest club to live in. This club is filled with protection over one another. A fierce protection of you-touch-my-family, you-deal-with-me. I have never been as loyal and protective over my family than after my sister died.

And I had never felt a stigma placed on a family death than I did when Katie died by suicide. When my mother died of breast cancer, we not only talked about it, but welcomed the outpouring of love, and people, into our home. When my brother died, our home was packed. Tragedy – accidents – brings people together.

National Suicide Prevention Week is September 6-12, with World Suicide Prevention Day on Sept. 10. Suicide ranks as the second-leading cause of death for ages 10-24. Suicide is also one of the leading causes of preventable death in our nation.

After Katie died, it was a couple of months before we began talking about the “how” in a public way. Suicide wasn’t mentioned in her obituary or at her standing-room-only memorial service, where hundreds gathered in a sea of purple to honor my sister.

The word never left our lips, unless you were within our tight and trusted circle. Don’t say anything, we’d say.

People don’t talk about suicide or mental illness near as much as is needed. And if 123 people are dying by suicide daily, why is this? If this is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S., why is this?

If we are losing our family members and friends, why is this?

#BeThe1To is the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s message for National Suicide Prevention Month and beyond. It helps spread the word about actions we can all take to prevent suicide. The Lifeline network and its partners are working to change the conversation from suicide to suicide prevention, to actions that can promote healing, help and give hope.

We are met with the most gut-wrenching pain imaginable, and at the same time, feel we have to hide the cause of it; hide the reason our loved one died. Can you imagine feeling you can’t talk to anyone about this because you don’t want your sister judged? Because you know nobody will understand? Because you are afraid of their reaction?

We suffer an undeniable pain we feel will never go away. This club of ours is the absolute worst.

Grieving a suicide is the hardest I’ve faced personally. There’s simply nothing comparable.

The curse in my family is that we understand how a suicide death is different from other deaths. How cancer taking a loved one away can make you angry at cancer, and how an accident can leave you shocked, hurt, and perhaps leave you with feelings of regret for not telling the person once more that you love them. Or spent more time with them.

But, suicide. The statement of “why” turns into a screaming match inside your head – yelling at the person who died, yelling at God, berating yourself for not doing enough to keep them here.

Because wasn’t I enough? Wasn’t the help we gave enough? What else could we have done?

You’re angry, guilt-ridden, hurt, confused, mad, and nothing makes sense. You cry out with a pain you didn’t know existed in your forever-quest of learning why this happened. And while deep in your core you understand a person’s mental illness had everything to do with this, you can sit with a heaviness inside your chest trying to make sense of something you’ll never make sense of. And that’s the honest truth.

(The above is an excerpt from the book, One More Day: a powerful true story of suicide, loss, and a woman’s newfound faith by Kym Klass)

As part of the #BeThe1To message, it is found that individuals are more likely to feel less depressed, less suicidal, less overwhelmed, and more hopeful after speaking to someone who listens without judgment.

This month – and always – let us be that person who reaches out. Who asks others how they are doing, and really listens to what they have to say. Let others know they are heard, that they matter, and that they are not alone.

Need help?

- National Suicide Prevention Lifelife: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

- For the hearing impaired, contact the Lifeline via TTY at 1-800-799-4889

- The Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255 (press 1)

- Crisis Text Line: 741741 (free, 24-7 crisis counseling)

About Kym Klass

Author: “One More Day” | 2020 Advocate of the Year, NAMI Alabama | 2019 Lantern Award - Leadership Montgomery | 2017 NAMI Media of the Year