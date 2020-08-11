Let’s protect our island by fighting Miami over the Causeway

On July 30, our Village Council held a special public hearing where they decided to give Key Biscayne voters the right to vote in November whether to go forth with General Obligation Bond for resiliency projects designed to protect our Island home.

Aware that this decision would give impetus to different opinions and discussions regarding how to most effectively protect our island home and its natural treasures, I decided to add my own thoughts on another item critical to protecting our island’s way of life and help improve our real estate values: The Rickenbacker Causeway.

It is my goal to inspire the many residents who spoke July 30, to make their voices heard again, this time during the upcoming Village Budget hearings, urging Council to provide resources, and with decisive legal force, help protect the only road we have to access our home and feed our local economy; the Rickenbacker Causeway

Let’s face it, excessive commercial developments and events in Virginia Key and the Marine Stadium grounds continue to feed the dangerous perception among visitors and potential future residents that the pleasure of visiting, living and doing business in Key Biscayne is diminishing .

Let us, with firm resolve, take all steps available to us to protect our island paradise. The resiliency projects are extremely important to our future, and just as we do not want to be drowned by a rising sea, we do not want to be strangled by traffic congestion in Virginia Key every time we go to the mainland or return home. Let’s expand our defenses without hesitation. We have the right to fight with City of Miami politicians

I say let’s all go for it. Let’s speak loudly, without hesitation, and convince our council to give us the means to take legal action against the City of Miami’s greed with Virginia Key and decisively protect our Island home.

If they want to feed their money coffers, we want resiliency for the pleasures of our families and our fellow Key Biscayners who have investments in real estate and businesses on this Island.

We must not hesitate to stop the insensitive attitude in Virginia Key by the City of Miami.

Llorente is a former Council Member for the Village of Key Biscayne