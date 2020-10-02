At this point of our Municipal history as a long time Key Biscayner I want to respectfully inspire all my fellow Key Biscayners whose points of view might differ as we face our November 2020 Municipal election, to differ all you want.

BUT Please BE VERY STRONG AND VERY POSITIVE. There are important issues many of our fellow Key Biscayners want us to consider. Key Biscayners were very strong and very positive in 1991 when by positive vote of a majority we adopted the Charter that gave life to this successful self governed community. Clearly we achieved what was better for our future by accepting the vision of the proponents of our incorporation.

These firm words I now present in this edition of the Islander News just before our next Municipal election I know have repeated prior to many of our electoral opportunities, but I proudly present them again. Let’s face it we are about to make decisions regarding matters related to environmental protection and ways to fund resiliency projects to protect the island’s quality of life and which that many of our friends and neighbors consider critical. I hope our vote will be positive.

Back in a September issue of Islander News, I presented the commentary offering my endorsement for council candidates and and the GO Bonds. At the time, I said that present Councilmember Ed London has explained that GO bonds are the most effective way to fund resilency projects to protect the Island's quality of life and I agreed.

I then added that considering that he will be a member of the 2020 Village Council I do not hesitate to recommend to the voters a very positive attitude next November 3 . Let's elect the councilmembers of our preference but let's continue to demonstrate our preference for the best possible future for our Island home. Let's go for it without hesitation. LET'S BE STRONG AND VERY POSITIVE.

Raul Llorente is a former Village of Key Biscayne Council Member