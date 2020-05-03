Supports need for better golf cart rules enforcement

I would like to follow up on Mr. Brickell’s fine letter from last week. I have been a snowbird on this fine island since 1986. I have seen many changes over the years. The most obvious is the attitude that the rules and laws do not apply to me.

I tend to agree with Mr. Brickell that as more Latin people have inhabited our island this attitude has exploded. I understand that is the way things are done in their former countries. It is a cultural difference. This cultural difference is turning into a dangerous situation on our island. The example Mr. Brickell speaks of -- parents allowing underage children to drive golf carts -- is an accident waiting to happen.

Another example was at WinnDixie when the hours were changed to help elderly citizens shop early for protection from this awful virus. Many younger Latin shoppers continued “the rules are not for me.” It took a policeman at the door to stop them.

We adjust when we go to their country. It is time for them to do likewise now that they are in our country.