Our recent rash of crime has triggered some of the most profoundly important conversations about who we are as a community on this small island. We can never express often enough our compassion and empathy for our neighbors who are traumatized. Many of us know what that violation of the safe haven of our homes feels like. Our police and fire-rescue services are truly exemplary, but not everything can be prevented. May everyone who has been victimized feel cared for and embraced in the Village of Key Biscayne.

These events and public dialogue have also sparked a widespread re-affirmation that ours is a community of people who feel strongly that all races, ethnicities and nationalities belong here. Many people are asking themselves to reach deeper to examine hidden prejudices and blind spots regarding those who may seem different. Inside outrage at the idea that we might fear and judge people as "other" is a commitment to love, equity and diversity. Challenging times invite us to continue to support each other to magnify and act on this vision of inclusion and compassion as neighbors, friends, parents and young people. I'm proud to live on this small green dot with all of you.

Patricia Woodson