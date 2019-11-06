Use causeway accident as incentive to fix access issue

I grieve for our KB neighbor who lost her life as a result of the horrific accident that took place on the Rickenbacker Causeway Saturday night. I am relieved that the alleged perpetrator was promptly arrested.

However, the level of ineptitude displayed by the authorities that night was mind-boggling. The City of Miami and/or Miami-Dade County’s decision to shut down the sole ingress and egress to the Key is unfathomable; they continue to show their disrespect for KB residents and our elected officials.

Upon arriving to the Key around 9:30 p.m., we were advised to turn around and come back later. After burning up 3 hours, at 12:30 a.m. we headed back to the Key. We were stuck in the traffic jam for another 3 hours. It took six hours to get home that night. In a surreal scene, dozens of patrons from the Rusty Pelican walked off the Key, shoes in hands or barefoot.

Clearly, the authorities on the scene had other options without disrupting the accident scene. Who makes these decisions?

Village staff intends to meet with city and county officials in an “effort to establish a change.” It is time for results, not niceties. Enough, already! The Council should name a blue ribbon panel of Key residents who will work with KB officials to ensure a legally binding tri-party protocol to be adhered to the next time the City is tempted to impose a full closure of the only access into and out of the Key.

-- Rosa de la Camara