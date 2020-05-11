I wrote this to Mayor Mike Davey last week and a colleague suggested it be submitted for publication into the Islander News fore more exposure.

Hello Mayor Davey,

I am sure it is not easy being the Mayor of this city during this time. I do not envy you.

There are few things that I would like to suggest:

1) St. Agnes. How can the city agree to the building of a bell tower that will not only obstruct the view of many in our building but will also provide an unnecessary noise factor, all day long?

2) Swimming pools at condos. We have a building with only 48 apartments. The swimming pool rarely has more than 3 people in it, and when there are 3, it is usually a parent with two small children. We can easily set up a schedule to ensure that no more than three related people are in the pool at any given time. Or even to restrict the pool use to 1 or 2 people. This is something that we can regulate and monitor and not something requiring government mandates. In addition, if private residences can have their pools open and they are not restricted to family members (e.g. friends) then how is that different from multi-family dwellings? Further, (Miami-Dade County) Mayor Carlos Gimenez already agreed to allow multi-family pools to open.

3) Beaches. I was SO EXCITED to walk into the park Thursday and to not have so many people around me. I smiled at the peacocks, geese and iguanas and was happy to see all of them flourishing. I think it’s just about time to allow us to also walk on our beaches. I think if we allow pedestrians and bicyclists, but no cars, we should be ok.

4) Small Businesses. When I walked around yesterday, I noticed a number of our local businesses not only revealing that they would be temporarily closed, but that their stores were for sale or rent. This is awful. We need to help out our local businesses, opening up some of them. We can still honor social distancing, but we need to get this economy moving again.

Thank you.

Sharyn A. Brotz