Letter to the Editor. Be prepared for rising sea level

We need an action plan, not just talk, to be prepared for rising sea level

To jump ahead, appoint a “Plans Board” for this project. Development of a Master Plan could be “work in progress” since the cost is a big obstacle to overcome. Lower property values and higher insurance costs could make issuing bonds more costly.

We shouldn’t throw money at the problem without knowing what we’re going to do. But, to help, we do have a hurricane reserve of $4 million that we can build on and increase -- calling it an “Emergency Sustainability Reserve” covering both hurricanes and sea level rise.

And start coming up with ideas, such as dune covered sea walls in likely flood areas, pinpointed by an updated aerial survey. The Ocean Club actually has a sea wall built before the development started.

Yes, I know we're supposed to hire a Chief Resiliency Officer, but this is a job for more than one person. You need the VKB behind it.

City of Miami has their “Forever Ever Ready” climate strategy. Miami Beach has a plan underway. The U.S. Air Force is focusing on the needs for six coastal air bases, like Homestead, Eglin, and Tyndall. And the U.S. Navy is raising the “flood walls” at their Portsmouth shipyard.

So, learn from them to jump start our comprehensive plan.

Allison (McCormick, Village council member) was right in addressing this threat to our “well being and prosperity.”

Ed Meyer