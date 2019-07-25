Editor’s Note:

Council Member Ignacio Segurola requested Islander News publish the following emails. He declined an interview regarding the special meeting held recently to deny same charges.

From: Ignacio Segurola <isegurola@keybiscayne.fl.gov>

Sent: Monday, July 15, 2019 7:19 PM

To: Murawski, Michael P. (COE) <Michael.Murawski@miamidade.gov>

Subject: Alleged Village of Key Biscayne Ethics Complaints

Dear Mr. Murawski:

Please allow this email to confirm our telephone conversation today wherein I asked you the status and origin of the alleged ethics complaints I allegedly filed against current and former Councilmembers in Key Biscayne.

Specifically, I informed you that this weekend I spoke to Village Attorney Stephen Helfman and he stated that:

1. You called him last Thursday and began asking him certain questions about the Village of Key Biscayne

2. He asked you if an ethics complaint had been filed and you said yes.

3. He asked you if it had been done anonymously and you said no.

4. He asked you who had filed the complaint(s) and you said Councilmember IgnacioSegurola had contacted the Ethics Commission and filed the complaint(s).

5. You further told him that I had forwarded certain documentation to the Ethics Commission as part of my complaint.

In response to my questions regarding the above you informed me and confirmed that:

1. The Ethics Commission called me on July 1, 2019, and asked me questions regarding Key Biscayne which I answered. ( I do not recall the day we contacted you but it was on or about the first of July)

2. I did not and have not filed any Ethics Complaints against any current or former Councilmembers. (This is accurate)

3. I am not listed as a “complainant” on any Ethics Complaint currently being handled by the Ethics Commission. (This is accurate)

4. There are currently no open or active ethics complaints against any current or former Councilmembers. (There are no “formal” complaints filed) see * above)

5. You have no record of me forwarding any documentation to the Ethics Commission. ( I have no recollection of receiving any documents from you)

If any of the above is inaccurate or incorrectly summarizes our conversation today

I ask that you please notify me at your earliest opportunity in order to clarify the record.

I apologize for taking so much of your time today but I greatly appreciate your time, attention and the fact that we had an opportunity to discuss this and set the record straight.

Sincerely,

Ignacio J. Segurola

From: Murawski, Michael P. (COE) <Michael.Murawski@miamidade.gov>

Sent: Tuesday, July 16, 2019 10:14 AM

To: Ignacio Segurola

Cc: Nesmith, Susannah (COE); Arrojo, Jose (COE)

Subject: RE: Alleged Village of Key Biscayne Ethics Complaints

Dear Commissioner Segurola:

Please see below:

*BY way of clarification, I did have a telephone conversation with Mr. Helfman, I do not recall the exact date. The term “complaint” has a very specific meaning here at the Ethics Commission. We refer to “complaints” as those formal, sworn complaints that are submitted to us on the appropriate form. It would not be uncommon for someone, including Mr. Helfman, to use the colloquial term “ complaint” when in fact what we were referring to was someone calling us with information. Although I have no specific recollection of the exact phrases that I used in my conversation with Mr. Helfman, it would not be unreasonable for him to interpret what I said as though a “complaint” had been filed when in fact someone may have contacted us to complain about something without actually filing a formal “complaint.”

I apologize if that sounds a little convoluted but it is a common misunderstanding that people have.

Dear Mr. Murawski:

Thank you very much for your reply and clarification.

Sincerely,

Ignacio J. Segurola