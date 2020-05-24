Letter to the Editor:

From our ivory towers to our halls of power, we have become a nation of “safe spaces,” trying to eliminate all risk through a nanny state that purports to tell us how to live for “our own good.” But this country was built by free people who understood that life involves taking calculated risks. We protect the most vulnerable members of our families, while we forge ahead and build our lives and communities, accepting individual responsibility.

As many have said, it is not the government's job to protect our health. It is the government’s job to protect our rights. Government can inform, but it should leave to us as free individuals the right to choose how we are going to take care of ourselves and our families, and what risks we are going to take. People who trade liberty for safety usually end up losing both.

Antonio Camejo