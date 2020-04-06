Letter to the Editor. Island needs to shut itself down

Island needs to shut itself down

Key Biscayne needs to lock down tight, secure testing ASAP and take strict measures to protect seniors. Even with very limited testing it appears infection rate on the Key is exceptionally high. Keep in mind these are apples and oranges comparisons (we don't use public transport like people do in NYC; the Key's population density is higher than Italy's, etc.), but the general conclusion of a higher than normal (possibly much higher than normal) infection rate, is probable.

Keep in mind Key Biscayne's population density (pop. density of ~ 10,000 per square mile) is comparable to that of a major metropolitan city, where the virus can spread quickly without strict measures.

Key Biscayne 12,344 population /20 cases = 1 infection per 617 people

New York City 8.6 million/ 37,500 cases in city (per Bloomberg yesterday) = 1 infection per 229 people

Dade County 2.8 million / 1,675 cases = 1 infection per 1,671

Italy 60.5 million / 101,000 cases = 1 infection per 599

Good news? With sound policy of testing, containment, and mitigation we can bring the number down.

S. Korea 1.5 million / ~ 10,000 cases = 1 infection per 5,150

Math was never my best subject, so please check before sharing or commenting. Clearly without testing, the real infection numbers are unknown.

Point is, Key infection rate appears very high. Way past time to take this very seriously.

Darrell Nicholson