To the Editor,

I learned an extremely important lesson from my mother 68 years ago, when I was 10. Every time I repeat this lesson I flash back to my mother’s words of wisdom. First, understand that when teaching children a lesson it sticks more when it comes with a story. Here is the story:

A child came home and the mother asked, “Where were you?” The child answered, “I went to the store.” The mother thinks, How nice. And the child goes to the bedroom. What the child didn't say was, “I went to the store with a friend. The friend was caught shoplifting by the store manager, who called the police, and I was standing right next to my friend when this took place.”

So, was the statement “I went to the store” a true statement? YES. Does that statement accurately state where the child was and what took place. ABSOLUTELY NOT.

My mother told me that story because I was involved in what she described as an “I went to the store” falsehood. I had been sharing an opinion about another child, and I was missing a ton of facts. We walked together to this child's house and my mother waited while I apologized to the person I was telling half-truths about. We then went home and my mother stood in the kitchen while I called everyone I had shared the half-truth with and explained what I had learned so that all of us had all of the facts.

Not only did my mother teach me about the dangers of “I went to the store” speak, she taught my friends and others in the neighborhood, because I had to tell everyone to pass the info down to everyone who had heard half of the story.

What troubles me about so much of what I hear and read these days is that most of it is nothing more than “I went to the store” speak. They are people’s opinions on what they hear, what they process and what they want to believe. There never appears to be an attempt to find out if they have all the facts before they share their thoughts, beliefs and opinions. That’s human nature and those of us who were educated with “I went to the store” speak understand what's going on.

What really bothers me is how many people are willing to jump into quicksand and offer opinions without making an effort to find out if what they are saying or writing is the whole truth. From what I hear and read, I’m able to say they don't know all the facts. They should have had someone in their life like my mother, who taught me the dangers of speaking and writing and sharing “I went to the store” speak as if it is the whole truth.

That leaves it to readers and listeners to ask: “Is this all there is to know about this topic? Is there something I don't know that changes the dynamics of what this opinion writer/speaker is trying to tell me? Do I want to be caught up in someone else’s ‘I went to the store’ speak, or should I file this away to where it only gets shared when I’ve done my homework and know I know ALL OF THE FACTS?”

People have to decide if they are going to be “I went to the store” speakers and writers, or if they are going to be independent investigators and not be identified with someone else’s story that is missing important info. It’s a choice we all have. I know what my choice is. What's yours?

Nancy Elisburg