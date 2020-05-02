Dear Editor,

Having now been through the Key Biscayne pilot test program and emerging five days later with a negative diagnosis for COVID-19, I found some positive outcomes.

First, it was an excellent program and very responsive. I was last tested because I had self-quarantined to our house on the mainland, and it took a couple of days to connect with those doing the testing.

Secondly, it was very likely a bit terrifying to the other residents of our building -- Towers of Key Biscayne -- to see three firefighters decked out in full PPE administering the test in our 30’ public hallway (using) a nasal swab.

But it’s also obvious this is a very time consuming, labor-intensive testing protocol and is not going to be affordable without some economy of scale. Most likely, health care workers will set up a staging point on a given day in or around residential buildings, and have pre-screened residents come for testing.

One thing that I learned after speaking with U.S. congressional representatives, Florida state government members, county and local officials, as well as two Miami Herald reporters, is that the response is disjointed, unorganized, unresponsive, and very late to the dance. Every indication is that it’s every man/woman, village, city, and state for him/her/itself.

From the Center for Disease Control down, the program is as much political as scientific, often tipping toward political. Both a lack of supplies, preparedness, and lack of political courage dictate policy far more than epidemiological science. Fear and misinformation are driving reactions (Georgia governor said to be unaware until April 2 that asymptomatic carriers could spread the virus), and political expediency trumps apparent solutions.

Our beach is a glaring example of officials taking cover with “solutions” that have little hope for a return on the investment.

A hundred Key Biscayne residents walking the miles of Key Biscayne‘s beach, employing proper precautions, is a marginal threat. When you crowd those same 100 residents onto the Crandon Boulevard sidewalk, plus dogs, kids and bikes, you have a problem. But how do you make policy to limit beach or sidewalk access? Do we issue restrictions to have a line like at Winn-Dixie?

In the evening, the toll plaza and first bridge are a joke, but out of the jurisdiction of Key Biscayne officials, even though some of the hundreds of cyclists, skaters and joggers pass through the village.

Fortunately we have set up a morning rush-hour monitor. but still nothing in the evening.

The Florida Department of Health nightly reports are an antiquated disaster, at best incomplete and misleading at worse.

Miami-Dade County is the Florida hotspot. We are 37 cities, each pursuing our separate mitigation programs, and none can see the granular results of their efforts or anyone else's.

There is no accurate snapshot of their baseline, as Tallahassee does not include recovered cases or the numbers of tests administered by zip code in the reporting, and according to the governor nor do they intend to.

Even the case numbers Key Biscayne is presently reporting from FDOH may be unreliable. One source said “one group of community clinics in Dade has told us they’re still waiting for 500 results, much more than the DOH reports as ‘pending’ for Miami-Dade.”

Also, Florida has stopped tracking influenza altogether, which was used by researchers as a dependable predictor of COVID outbreaks.

It is beyond a reasonable takeaway to assume, on a village level, we are akin to shooting in the dark with a blindfold. Lobbying and public pressure are going to be as essential a tool in fighting the war as homemade face masks and kitchen brewed disinfectants.

Stay healthy, my friends and neighbors.