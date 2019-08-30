Response to Spiritual Contemplations gun control related column

With all due respect, reading yesterday's Islander News I need to express my opinion on Gun Violence. I believe we need common sense gun reform NOW...the time for sending victims of gun violence our thoughts and prayers has passed, because obviously, it has not worked, now we need action to prevent more deaths.

Now is the time for universal background checks and funding for gun violence research. Those two bills have been sitting in front of Mitch McConnell for months...HB 8 and HB 1112.

There is no place for assault weapons in our schools or our communities, we need to ban assault weapons now!

I completely agree with Pastor Denny Eastling that then, in that utopian world, we should try God's way and "pray to God for the healing of our land.”

---Tilky Lopez Blanco