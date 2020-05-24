Restaurants and Rotarians rise to fill table for Liberty City families

Thanks to The Rotary Club of Key Biscayne Foundation, The Key Biscayne Foundation and the Belafonte TACOLCY Center (The Advisory Committee of Liberty City Youth) for inaugurating a win-win project with our sister city, Liberty City.

In coordination with local restaurants that have been hit with a loss of business because of the COVID-19 virus, 500 meals have been provided to Liberty City families through the Community Table Project.

After purchasing 100 meals, Key Biscayne Rotarians deliver meals to the TACOLOCY Center for distribution to Liberty City families in need, three times per week.

Donations are used to pay each participating restaurant $10 for each meal. As of 5/11/20, participating restaurants are: Pita Pockets, Tutto Pizza, Oasis, Ayesha, La Scala, La Dispensa, Milanezza and Novecento.

Donations are needed and welcome in any amount to keep this program running. They can be made via PayPal or by clicking here. Checks can be made payable to Rotary Club of Key Biscayne, and sent to the club at P.O. Box 149, Key Biscayne, FL 33149.

Thanks again to the Rotarians and restaurants who have and will step up to facilitate this great project.

Allene Nicholson