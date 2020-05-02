Wants safe beach walking, and silenced leaf blowers

I would like to echo Barbara Voglino’s opinion (April 9 Letters to Editor) that walking and swimming on our beach is beneficial to our health and need not be inconsistent with the practice of social distancing.

But the object of this letter is to vent on another matter. Key Biscayne has become overcome by the exaggerated use of a very annoying machine: the leaf blower.

This is Florida, where most trees don’t lose their leaves and palms cannot be blown. Nevertheless, every morning our audio sensibilities are assaulted by a cacophony of leaf blowers sounding off simultaneously and polluting the air, to very little effect.

Audio pollution is tolerable when the result is positive and the alternatives less desirable. Jack hammers and garbage trucks, for example, are annoying but serve a practical purpose. Omnipresent leaf blowers, on the other hand, make a lot of noise and blow an insignificant amount of leaves and grass cuttings, which could be swept, raked or left on the ground to nourish the soil.

Banning or restricting their use on this Island, where there is so little to blow, would increase the quality of life on our Key. Does anyone agree?