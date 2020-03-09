As an interested observer of our island government, one can’t help but sense a certain amount of dysfunction in the air. The village, judging by the Feb. 11 council meeting, needs some cleansing. What I see as the biggest problem is that the council, village administration and residents are not rowing as a team. Mayor Mike Davey is pulling his weight, but the rest of the village apparatus, including members of the council, aren’t rowing with him. For the village to go forward, we need to put aside our individual pride and work together toward a common goal.

In 1998, the council I led as mayor made it a priority to focus on the planning and construction of three critically important buildings that were needed to serve the residents of our village. These were the fire station, village hall/police station, and the community center. We spent the next four years working toward that end. Our council didn’t wholly agree on every aspect of that comprehensive project, and there was a small group of residents who were opposed and continuously challenged our decisions.

The village administration and its administrator, Sam Kissinger, were very supportive and worked tirelessly to execute the council’s vision. Village staff spent many late-night hours making changes and accommodations to ensure we had a product that satisfied the majority of stakeholders in our village. There were many residents who volunteered a tremendous amount of time to these projects. It was truly a community effort. By working together, we overcame many obstacles.

When my term as mayor ended in 2002, the fire station and the village hall/police station were completed, and the community center was completed shortly thereafter. These projects became a reality as the result of coordinated efforts and the community’s commitment to the vision agreed upon by our council and executed by the administration. This coordination does not appear to be happening in the village during this past year.

A lot has been said recently about former manager, Sam Kissinger, much of which is inaccurate. And I would know as I worked very closely with him during those four years in which much was accomplished. Last month, in an opinion printed in The Islander, it was stated that Mr. Kissinger was ushered out of the Village. That is not so. After his last contract expired, he chose to retire to a less stressful phase of his life in public service. After his retirement, the council brought in a new manager.

That same opinion piece made a distinction between “insiders” vs. “outsiders” within our managerial ranks, favoring “outsiders.” That is also inaccurate because Mr. Kissinger became an “insider.” He moved to Key Biscayne. He shared in our many challenges. His wife, Eleanor, became a Realtor on the key. He became one of us. Just like other managerial staff, Chief Eric Lang, John Gilbert, Conchita Alvarez, and Jennifer Medina, to name a few, who are/were “insiders”! It doesn’t matter whether you are an “insider” or an “outsider,” the important thing is that you have the best interests of the community at heart.

What is evident now is that we need to coalesce behind the mayor and a united council that sets direction, and an administration that can execute that vision. There are a multitude of issues to tackle -- whether we do a bond issue for our resiliency efforts, improving our village appearance, taking care of our beaches, transportation and mobility on and off the Island, improving facilities to take care of our growing children and elderly needs. Just to name a few. Let’s put aside our differences and work together to achieve productive results for our community.

Joe I. Rasco