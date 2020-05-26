What’s the rush on the village going after a $150 million bond issue?

I learned that the Village is considering a $150 million bond issue to safeguard the village against the threat of sea level rise. They want to move ahead now because they believe the current interest rates are attractive. I feel it is foolish to add more of a fixed tax burden when property values and thus assessed values are continuing to decrease, which will certainly lead to an increase in property taxes or a lessening of village services, or both, even without the debt service on the new bond issue.

If the ultimate goal of addressing sea level rise is to protect our investment in our properties, thus property values, then what is the urgency to address an issue that will take several decades or even millennia before it puts our properties in peril?

An even more dire threat to the value of real estate on the key has been occurring for the past two years, yet the village appears to have no interest in dealing with the squandering of the value of our homes and condos. Now, post-COVID-19, there may be fewer potential purchasers, especially for apartments that will depress values at an even faster rate. In other words, it is here now and getting worse.

As for interest rates being low, if the futures markets and the recent treasury auctions are any indication, then interest rates will remain low for several years to come. In the meantime I would like to see the village do something to strengthen its tax base through investing in well directed marketing of our uniquely attractive community and shoring up the businesses that serve our residents.

Deal with the issues that need addressing now before jumping to ones that will not affect us for a long time to come, and for whom the solution will require the tax base to be fortified in order to finance the hard infrastructure improvements required to solve sea level rise problems.

Barry Goldmeier

305-984-3595