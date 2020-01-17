Islander News received several Letters to the Editor regarding the proposed development of the Entry Block.

The Islander News first published an article on the proposed development of the Entry Lot and subsequently on a meeting the developers held at the KB Beach Club presenting the plan and obtaining residents feedback.

To The Editorial Board:

A few weeks ago, I attended a presentation at the Beach Club by the developers of our entry block, dubbed, “Key Biscayne Gateway.” I am impressed.

The development group is extremely experienced, professional, knowledgeable and talented. There are several Key Biscayners in the mix and I feel this development represents a wonderful “welcome” to visitors and residents alike.

I have every confidence that Key Biscayne Gateway is the perfect use and development for the entry-block space.

Cindy Mize, Past Chairman / Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors

We are writing to express how happy we were after attending the meeting at the Key Biscayne Beach Club and heard about the cool project that was proposed.

Key Biscayne residents are lacking a cool hangout place, and enjoy an amazing view without having to leave the Island. We are in need of office space.

And finally, to see a beautiful entrance to our Island, instead of that same ugly empty lot.

Thank you

Enrique Dillon, 30+ years living in KB.

Dear Justo,

I want to take a moment to share my support for the proposed “Key Biscayne Gateway” project, an exciting new proposition for the entry block.

Last month, after reading the news in the Islander News, I attended a presentation hosted by Alex Lipzer at the Beach Club, to learn more about the project’s scope, its architectural design and to meet the investment group.

I found the rendering and drawings to be in synch with our island’s character and feel. After a conversation with Mr. Lipzer, I can say that this developer is sensitive to our needs and has listened to the community.

For instance, some of the renderings gave me the impression that the architects are sensitive to the environment, with some drawings depicting ample open areas that seem to incorporate natural elements linking it to the neighboring Calusa Park.

In short, I am in support of the new Key Biscayne Gateway.

Regards,

Juan Santaella, 360 W. Heather Dr.

Good evening,

After attending that was held at the beach club and saw the rendering, we are excited to say that finally Key Biscayne will have a great entry block. The project that was presented will finally encompass what this island needs -- such as great open space seating, outdoor city views and ample parking. I’m wondering when the project is starting.

I appreciate your time,

Jessica Quiñones-De Echegaray, MD

I’m writing to you as a Key Biscayne resident, wondering what could be a problem if there is a plan to finally build a cool rooftop on Key Biscayne, which as will be a place we can hang out without leaving the island.

My wife and I attended the introductory meeting that was held at the Beach Club on December 16, and we were wondering when the project will be completed.

Thank you in advance,

Juan Diaz

