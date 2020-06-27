Liberty City summer backpack drive now accepting donations

Key Biscayne residents have an opportunity to help children from Liberty City experience a brighter summer with much needed items that promote learning and development.

The Virginia Key Beach Trust’s Summer Backpack Drive is in full swing. It involves donating new backpacks full of school supplies and summer activity ideas to children from underprivileged areas -- specifically Liberty City.

The trust collects information on the interests of each child and then tailors the contents of each backpack to the child. Also included is a bag of groceries for the child’s family.

The trust is accepting monetary donations for the initiative so the items they purchase can be new. All of the donations go toward supplies for the children. The trust covers all staff and administrative costs.

Only new items will be accepted for the backpacks. Drop off days are Monday-Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m..

Contact the trust at sforeman@miamigov.com to let them know you are coming. For more information, click here.