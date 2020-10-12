Key Biscayne Rotary will light up Village Green on Polio Day

Continuing a tradition of supporting Rotary International’s mission, and worldwide polio awareness, the Key Biscayne Rotary Club has organized a “Light a Solar Puff to Save Lives” toe held Oct. 24 be held at Village Green on October 24.

The fundraising event coincides with World Polio Day and represents the first authorized public event to take place amidst the Covid pandemic. “All Covid safety precautions will be taken,” said event organizer Pat Peraita, noting that wearing face masks will be 100 percent mandatory and social distancing will be “strictly enforced.”

The Rotary Club invites participants to light a solar puff in memory of someone who is or has been a victim of a virus, Covid or polio -- simply to show your support.

Peraita says those who can’t get to the Village Green event can purchase a Light Solar Puff and display it in their house, balcony or business. The objective, Peraita said, “is to show your support for those who have suffered, or are suffering from contracting a virus.”

This is the fourth polio fundraising event that Peraita and her partner, Pat Romano, have organized. Each embodies Pat’s philosophy of “do good while having fun.” Her last event, “Breath in… Polio out” a screening of the movie “Breathe,” raised over $8,525.

Peraita said that with a contribution from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the event generated $25,575. Her goal is to exceed this with the World Polio Day Solar Puff event.

To purchase a Solar Puff Light for a $20 donation, contact Pat at patbayfront@gmail.com or Rotary Club of Key Biscayne President Inez Lozano at ineslozanoc@gmail.com. You can also text (305) 496-3459.

The World Polio Day walk is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 24 at Village Green. There is a limit of 30 minutes slot, with a max of 30 people per slot.