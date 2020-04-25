What does peace look like to you in times of uncertainty?

With children and adults feeling isolated and struggling with the unknown that is the coronavirus, the Lions Club is kicking off an initiative to spread the message of peace here and around the world with a Peace Poster Project.

The rules are simple:

- Participants must create a poster that features a message expressing a vision of peace.

- And they must share a photo, message or short video on social media, using the hashtag #PeacePoster.

The Lions Club is using the poster contest to help inspire the world through art and creativity -- providing a reminder that, through service, people can give and receive joy, kindness, hope and PEACE.