Lions Club Peace Poster Contest

Lions Club opens International Peace Poster Contest for students ages 11-13

For over three decades, Lions Clubs around the world have been sponsoring schools to participate in the organization’s Peace Poster Contest, in which children can express their visions of a peaceful planet -- inspiring the world through their art, creativity and idealism.

The 2020-2021 contest is themed Peace Through Service. It is open to 11-13 year olds.

The Key Biscayne Lions Club reminds everyone that it is through service that we bring people closer together. It’s through giving that we reap joy and celebrate kindness, hope and peace.

The deadline for submissions is Nov. 9.

A winning poster from each area school will be selected. This poster will advance to the district competition, which will take place on Nov. 14. Winning posters can then advance to Florida), national and international competitions.

There are district awards, but one international grand prize winner will receive $5,000 and district awards.

For information, click here.