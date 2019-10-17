Lions Club responds with assistance for survivors of Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian struck the Bahamas on September 5 with 185 mph winds and torrential rain, tying the records as the strongest Atlantic hurricane to make landfall. Dorian devastated the islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco, leaving thousands homeless and killing at least 50. As many as 2,500 others remain missing.

To assist with relief efforts, Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) awarded a $100,000 Major Catastrophe grant to support families struggling in the storm’s aftermath.

Lions district 35N, which covers the east coast of Florida from Vero Beach south to the Bahamas, Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao, received some of the catastrophe funds.

The district’s main project is collecting emergency equipment, including food, water, flash lights, tarps, generators and baby supplies. This is being shipped to a centralized warehouse and then on to the Lions’ Freeport clubhouse in Freeport, and from there on to Abaco.

The Bahamian government asked specifically for tents and the Key Biscayne Lions Club sent 10, each of which can accommodate up to 15 people. They are being assigned to the most needed families. The club is also planning to ship tarps, plywood, gypsum boards and nails. Other clubs are donating cots and bedding.

The district is planning to send an additional 50 tents next week. The Lions Club is accepting donations, but what is not donated will be purchased with the catastrophe funds.

The Lions Club is a non-profit, non-political organization comprised of volunteers across the globe with over 1.4 million members. Its mission it to help those in need. The Key Biscayne Lions Club Chapter started 66 years ago and meets twice a month.

The local chapter has two events a year: The Oktoberfest in September and the Baby-back Ribs Festival in April. All profits, including revenue from the Personal Business Directory, are donated to several charities.

To join or donate, write: Key Biscayne Lions Club , P.O.Box 490273. Key Biscayne , Fl. 33149