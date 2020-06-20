Lions Club names student winners in 2020 photography contest

Talented students from across the area showcased the natural beauty of the Island Paradise for the Key Biscayne Lions Club Photo Contest, and the winners are now being honored by the service club.

After a panel of professionals had their say, First Place Cover Photo went to Jonathan Mendez MAST Academy. He won $250. Second Place went to Kira Oglesby from Ransom Everglades School ($100 prize). And Third Place went to Dayana Pupo from Design and Architecture Senior High ($50 winner).

Honorable mentions were given out in several categories: Artistic: Prana Chugani from Design and Architecture Senior High; Reflection: Jonathan Mendez from MAST Academy; Composition: Kira Oglesby from Ransom Everglades School; Sunrise or Sunset: Camila Carrasco from Design and Architecture Senior High; Exterior: Diana Ramirez from Design and Architecture Senior High; Nature: Catalina Cabral-Framiñan from MAST Academy; Panoramic: Jessica Rompas from Design and Architecture Senior High.

All winners received a medal with their names, photo awards and school.

Judges were Robert Gentilini from the Lions Club; Diego Camejo, freelance filmmaker and photographer; Maritza Minor, photographer for Key Biscayne Magazine; Leo Quintana, photographer for The Islander News; and Kiko Ricote, commercial photographer.

The Lion’s Club plans another photo contest for next year’s directory. The deadline for submissions will be Jan. 22, 2021. Participants can contact Nora Camejo at (305) 361-7064 or kblions@icloud.com